Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 14:54 Hits: 0

The White House says airline travelers will have to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test.

(Image credit: Themba Hadebe/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/15/1046342059/vaccinated-foreign-travelers-will-be-allowed-into-the-u-s-starting-nov-8