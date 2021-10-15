Nobody Asked: Trump Tells Fundraiser 'I'm Not Into Golden Showers'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:05 Hits: 26

As long-time readers know, I'm often assigned the EWWW beat here at C&L. (See here, here, and especially here.) Turns out as nobody asked, Donald Trump decided to tell a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser in Palm Beach that an over four-year-old story isn't true at all, not one bit! Not true, that story about me and the Russian hookers. And the urine. On the bed. In the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Moscow, Presidential Suite. You know the one. Washington Post reports: "Unprompted, he brought up an unsubstantiated claim he had interactions with prostitutes in Moscow before he ran for president." “I’m not into golden showers,” he told the crowd. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’ ” Okay I gotta admit that if I were at a National Republican Senatorial Committee fundraiser in Palm Beach I would DEFINITELY prompt him.

