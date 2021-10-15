TX Teachers Ordered To Teach The GOOD Things About The Holocaust Too!

Articles

Friday, 15 October 2021

In a sure sign the world's gone mad, teachers in Southlake's school district have been told not to teach only one side of the Holocaust. Make sure there are books that don't feel Nazis feel bad about themselves, too. And here I thought liberals were supposed to be the "woke mob." In an effort to make sure no white kids feel shame about their latent neo-Nazi extremism as they grow up, teachers are encouraged to make sure they have "education materials" that represent that other side of the Holocaust. You know, the one that explains all the justifications for people standing by while millions upon millions of Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, and more were starved, mutilated, beaten, raped, shot, and gassed during Hitler's reign of terror. Our students need reading materials that make sure we understand that German soldiers really suffered when they had to go home and unwind after a tough day throwing babies in the air and catching them on their bayonets. Spare some room in your heart for these folks, too, will ya? If I sound bitter, good job. Your sarcasm sensor still functions. Your ability to detect palpable rage still exists even though we aren't in the same room. This is vile, dangerous sh*t, masquerading as an attempt not to make children feel bad about themselves. And how thoroughly hypocritical, coming from the same people who bitch and moan about affirmative action being a form of coddling, and who complain that kids these days never have to face and overcome adversity.

