Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 20:37 Hits: 6

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says it alerted officials to a security flaw on a state website. Gov. Mike Parson described it as a hack that be investigated and could cost taxpayers $50 million.

(Image credit: Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1046124278/missouri-newspaper-security-flaws-hacking-investigation-gov-mike-parson