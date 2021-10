Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 23:23 Hits: 7

The U.S. donation from its domestic supplies comes on top of the 50 million doses previously donated to Africa, which world health officials say is 500 million doses short of its goal.

(Image credit: Picture Alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/10/14/1046163404/united-states-donating-covid-vaccines-african-union