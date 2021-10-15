John Deere Strike Is Part Of A New U.S. Labor Power

Articles

Friday, 15 October 2021

10,000 John Deere workers have struck in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, ABC News' Terry Moran reported on Good Morning America. He said workers argue that their own pay has been cut while John Deere’s profits rose 61% in recent years and the CEO’s salary grew by 160% during the pandemic. The Deere strike is “just the latest in a wave of labor stoppages across the country” and part of “a new militant spirit in the American workforce,” Moran said. “In California and Oregon, 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente voted to authorize a strike over pay and better working conditions,” Moran continued, and workers at Kellogg’s have been on strike for more than a week, “angry about long hours, including seven-day work weeks.” Hollywood may be next. 60,000 film and television crew members could walk off their jobs on Monday over their grueling working conditions. All that is happening as a record number of workers are quitting their jobs and employers are having trouble filling vacancies. “Workers notice that top executives and bosses are getting paid and so for the first time in a long, long, time workers have the upper hand,” Moran said. “They’ve had enough,” GMA host Robin Roberts added. Most straightforward quick-hit labor reporting I’ve seen on tv, like, ever https://t.co/JYSfSGKym5

