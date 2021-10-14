The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jim Jordan, Grand Wazoo Of The Anti-Vaxxers

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Taking the mantle of the Grand Wazoo of all anti-vaxxers, Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted that he not only wants to do away with COVID vaccine mandates, he wants to end all vaccine mandates: Ohio should ban all vaccine mandates. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 12, 2021 Vaccine mandates have existed throughout the history of this country and have saved countless lives, protecting our children immeasurably. They started in the 1850's to combat smallpox and continued on until this day. Jordan doesn't about give one whit about children and students' welfare. His inaction against Richard Strauss proves it. Remember what Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team said about Jordan:

