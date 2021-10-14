Psaki Crushes CBS Reporter's Asinine False Equivalency

Articles

Once again, a White House reporter seems unable to distinguish between Donald Trump's actions and those of an administration allowing Congress and the DOJ to hold him accountable for his crimes. In this case, it's Ed O'Keefe, and both he and CBS should be ashamed. Regarding the White House Counsel's Office's decision to hand over documents to the Select Committee investigating...well, ya know... A VIOLENT, SEDITIOUS RIOT against the Capitol, sitting members of Congress, overt attempts to murder the vice president and Speaker of the House, and overthrow a legally elected government, O'Keefe decides to act as if the circumstances aren't extraordinary. "[H]as there been any concern or conversation about what might happen when the shoe's on the other foot, and if another administration of the other party comes in and says this is an extraordinary circumstance, and they want to hand over documents that were deemed privileged by the Biden administration?" he asked, referring to the Biden administration's decision to allow the Archives to hand over documents over which Trump has claimed are protected by executive privilege. Psaki answered, "I can assure you that this president has no intention to lead an insurrection on our nation's Capitol --"

