Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:13 Hits: 1

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas about tourism coming back to her border district in El Paso once the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1045904256/u-s-to-open-borders-to-fully-vaccinated-travelers-from-canada-and-mexico