Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 09:13 Hits: 1

Florida has imposed a $3.5 million fine on Leon County for requiring employees to be vaccinated. Gov. Ron DeSantis says that violates a law banning vaccine passports, and that more fines are coming.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1045904204/florida-county-is-fined-for-requiring-employees-to-be-vaccinated