Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 3

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says the Senate will vote next week on voting rights as Democrats try to advance much of President Biden's agenda.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1045957114/voting-rights-set-for-senate-vote-as-democrats-push-bidens-agenda