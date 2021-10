Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 17:12 Hits: 5

The pioneering educator and civil rights activist will be the first Black person to have a state-commissioned statue in Statuary Hall. The statue was unveiled this week in her home state of Florida.

(Image credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Co)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/14/1045964525/mary-mcleod-bethune-statue-us-capitol-florida-unveiling