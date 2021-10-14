Priest Debunks Shaky Basis For Vaccine Religious Exemption

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:19 Hits: 4

CNN's New Day examined the situation with Timothy Broglio, the Catholic archbishop of the U.S. military, who says Catholic troops can refuse the covid vaccine if it violates their conscience -- even though Pope Francis has made clear it is morally acceptable to take the vaccine. "Okay, walk me through how you're interpreting Broglio's statement here, because he's basically saying you can go with your conscience, Catholic troops, but he's also essentially saying you can go with your conscience, but that would be defying as we see the church's teachings about the vaccines, especially Pfizer and Moderna," Brianna Keilar said. "The archbishop is correct that in Catholic teaching, there is a primacy to one's individual conscience," Father Edward Beck said. "However, the teaching says that when you're making up that conscience and deliberating, you have to take into account church teaching, and you have to be informed about what you're deliberating. So, first of all, the person has to say, what is the church teaching about this? As you just said, Pope Francis is saying take the vaccine. The official stance of the church is that you should be vaccinated. The second part, are you informed? "So, Brianna, if you talk to people as I have who are claiming religious exemption, the primary reason I have heard people say is because, well, the cells are from aborted fetuses and I don't want that injected into my body, I'm opposed to abortion, therefore I can't get the vaccine. Well, that is not informed. And that is incorrect."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/priest-debunks-shaky-basis-vaccine