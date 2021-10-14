Schiff Warns Trump Cronies: Comply With 1/6 Subpoenas Or Else

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 13:19 Hits: 4

Patel and Bannon are due to testify before the committee Thursday and Meadows and Scavino on Friday. It is unclear if any of them will comply. But the January 6th Committee members are not up for any GOP games. Rep. Adam Schiff told Nicolle Wallace Wednesday that the committee will move to hold in criminal contempt anyone who doesn’t appear and will then refer the matter to the Justice Department. “Our expectation is they will be prosecuted,” he added. Then Schiff let the Trumpers know that there’s a new sheriff in town, one who upholds the law with everyone.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/schiff-warns-trump-cronies-comply-16