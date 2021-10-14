Build Back Less Better?

Articles

This morning the Punchbowl News crew noted that "House Democrats say they want to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by the end of the month. In order to do that, they need a deal with the Senate Democrats on a 'topline' for reconciliation. We’re almost halfway into this month and they don’t have that agreement. We’re skeptical that Democratic congressional leaders and the White House get all of this done by the end of the month, although it’s not impossible." OK, I'll take the bait. How is it possible? They assert that "Pelosi has begun to address how she’ll handle some of the vexing decisions she will have to make in the coming days about the shape of the reconciliation bill. In a letter to Democrats Monday night, Pelosi said this: Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis: a Build Back Better agenda for jobs and the planet For The Children!

