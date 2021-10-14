The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Build Back Less Better?

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

This morning the Punchbowl News crew noted that "House Democrats say they want to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill by the end of the month. In order to do that, they need a deal with the Senate Democrats on a 'topline' for reconciliation. We’re almost halfway into this month and they don’t have that agreement. We’re skeptical that Democratic congressional leaders and the White House get all of this done by the end of the month, although it’s not impossible." OK, I'll take the bait. How is it possible? They assert that "Pelosi has begun to address how she’ll handle some of the vexing decisions she will have to make in the coming days about the shape of the reconciliation bill. In a letter to Democrats Monday night, Pelosi said this: Overwhelmingly, the guidance I am receiving from Members is to do fewer things well so that we can still have a transformative impact on families in the workplace and responsibly address the climate crisis: a Build Back Better agenda for jobs and the planet For The Children!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/build-back-less-better

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version