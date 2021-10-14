Pelosi Taunts McConnell As 'Moscow Mitch' On House Floor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 11:17 Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whacks McConnell over the debt limit yesterday, flinging this insult: “The full faith and credit of the United States must never be questioned, and the financial security of families must never be gambled with, as our Republican colleagues seem to be doing. Even though, as Mr. Hoyer mentioned that Mr. McConnell at one point was playing Russian roulette with the economy. Russian Roulette from Moscow Mitch, interesting,” she said. Ha, ha! Ya burnt! Len Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who's close to Putin, donated over $1.5 million to the Senate Leadership fund, a campaign fund tied to Mitch. And according to Factcheck.org, Blavatnik co-owns a company that has a 26.5 percent stake in Deripaska’s aluminum company, Rusal. At one point, Rusal announced plans to open a new aluminum plant in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. The plan never came to fruition, but the promise was enough to get McConnell safely reelected. Moscow Mitch also refused to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 election, so at least he doesn't bite the hand that feeds him. - - - Nancy Pelosi just referred to Moscow Mitch as #MoscowMitch on the Senate Floor. Hell ya! pic.twitter.com/bN4WBkCvSn

