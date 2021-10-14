The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pelosi Taunts McConnell As 'Moscow Mitch' On House Floor

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whacks McConnell over the debt limit yesterday, flinging this insult: “The full faith and credit of the United States must never be questioned, and the financial security of families must never be gambled with, as our Republican colleagues seem to be doing. Even though, as Mr. Hoyer mentioned that Mr. McConnell at one point was playing Russian roulette with the economy. Russian Roulette from Moscow Mitch, interesting,” she said. Ha, ha! Ya burnt! Len Blavatnik, a Russian oligarch who's close to Putin, donated over $1.5 million to the Senate Leadership fund, a campaign fund tied to Mitch. And according to Factcheck.org, Blavatnik co-owns a company that has a 26.5 percent stake in Deripaska’s aluminum company, Rusal. At one point, Rusal announced plans to open a new aluminum plant in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. The plan never came to fruition, but the promise was enough to get McConnell safely reelected. Moscow Mitch also refused to condemn Russian interference in the 2016 election, so at least he doesn't bite the hand that feeds him. - - - Nancy Pelosi just referred to Moscow Mitch as #MoscowMitch on the Senate Floor. Hell ya! pic.twitter.com/bN4WBkCvSn

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/pelosi-calls-mcconnell-moscow-mitch-house

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version