Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 16:47 Hits: 2

The court's liberal justices appeared incredulous about the actions of the district court judge in the original proceedings, but the conservatives appeared unpersuaded.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/13/1045647617/supreme-court-looks-set-to-reimpose-the-death-penalty-for-the-boston-marathon-bo