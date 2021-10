Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 21:32 Hits: 6

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark was a key figure in a recent Senate report for his promises to pursue former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/13/1045774976/jan-6-panel-issues-subpoena-for-trump-ally-ex-doj-official-jeffrey-clark