Who Secretly Bankrolls The National Prayer Breakfast?

Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

One of a series about the Fellowship Foundation, the secretive religious group that runs the National Prayer Breakfast and is popularly known as The Family. This series is based on Family documents obtained by TYT, including lists of breakfast guests and who invited them. Although the National Prayer Breakfast bills itself as nonpartisan and ecumenical, its sole benefactor is anything but: Franklin Graham. The son of breakfast co-founder Billy Graham, Franklin Graham is openly anti-LGBTQ, anti-Islamic, and partisan. He is also, a source close to The Family says, the only source of revenue for the NPB aside from ticket sales. Graham single-handedly enabled The Family to keep its breakfast operations intact this year. Because the 2021 breakfast was remote due to COVID, The Family had zero revenues from guest registration fees. Although the source estimated the total at only $100,000 a year, they said that’s “serious money” for a nonprofit endeavor such as the NPB. Graham, the source said, “is providing an amount of support that, arguably without it, the breakfast has trouble making it work.” The source said the funding doubled in 2016, and that Graham told the Family that it was due to a new presidential administration coming in. The source said they didn’t know whether Graham did this before or after Trump’s election.

