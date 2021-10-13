Brett Favre And Other Mississippi Fat Cats Steal $77M In TANF Funds

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 21:26 Hits: 6

Don't you love how the GOP hates the "welfare state" and "big government," until they can steal millions of dollars from a fund meant for feeding poor families? It's even better when one of the embezzlers turns out to be washed-up former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Favre is on the hook now for a total of $828,000. Ashton Pittman reported in the Mississippi Free Press that their state's auditor, Shad White (in fairness, also a Republican) completed an investigation in which he determined Favre received "payment" for speaking engagements he never attended. In the most recent letter White wrote to Favre, he said the “illegal expenditures and unlawful dispositions were made when you knew or had reason to know through the exercise of reasonable diligence that the expenditures were illegal and/or the dispositions were unlawful.” So, no innocent mistakes, here. This was part of a larger investigation into the Mississippi Department of Human Services, whose former director, John Davis, is about to be tried for embezzlement. Under his small-government, welfare-hating guidance, White said Davis authorized "over $77 million in illegal TANF [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] spending." SEVENTY-SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS of money that should have gone to feed needy children and their parents.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/brett-favre-return-tanf-funds