Republican Policy Proposal: Let's Do Unpopular Stuff!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 02:00 Hits: 6

Democrats are wondering if the only way they can prevent electoral disaster is "popularism" -- limiting themselves to policy positions that are very popular. By contrast, Republicans just don't care what the general public thinks. The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday issued a fine over $3.5 million to a county government for violating the state's ban on vaccine passports. The Leon County government was fined $3.57 million for what the Florida Department of Health called a "blatant violation of the law relating to the ban of vaccine passports in our state." "It is unacceptable that Leon County violated Florida law, infringed on current and former employees' medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in the announcement of the fine. According to an August poll, Floridians support vaccine mandates. Clear majorities support vaccine passports for a wide range of public activities. For cruise ships, just under 70% supported proof of vaccination for passengers. For flights, nearly 68%.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/republican-policy-proposal-lets-do