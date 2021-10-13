Carville Blames Dems Instead Of Media For Bill Messaging

Articles

Two of the sharper observers of American politics are somehow completely baffled as to why the Build Back Better bill doesn't have more popular support. Stephanie Ruhle and James Carville just don't know! Carville then decides it's .... Democratic messaging. Well, to a hammer, everything looks like a nail. "I want to get practical and political. The president has two huge bills. Massively important in Washington, long-term significant solutions. I want you to think about what people are complaining about every day right now at their dinner tables. How do Biden's bills help them right now? That's what people care about," Ruhle said. "They should keep certain things in there, pass them and do them right, and then run on the things you didn't do in 2022. To me, that makes a lot of sense. But they've got to negotiate to get something done so people can see there's some action. They're right, gas prices are high. I would point out that wages went up in the last jobs report," Carville said. "They did, but unfortunately inflation is going up faster," Ruhle retorted. "Then should the Biden administration focus on messaging, rather than think about broad Build Back Better, should they be more explicit and say this is going to give you affordable child care? This is going to give you affordable medicine. That people can get their head around." "Absolutely. There was a poll by CBS, that 10% of people even know what's in this," Carville said.

