Even Steve Bannon Can't Believe Anything Mike Lindell Says

Conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon called out Mike Lindell on Tuesday after the MyPillow CEO claimed that the Cyber Ninjas company had a "certification" allowing them to audit the Arizona election. During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Lindell claimed that an election audit in Michigan was a "fraudit" because the auditors allegedly do not possess a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification. "We finally get an audit and it's an audit that's not good enough for Mike Lindell," Bannon noted. "They're called fraudits!" Lindell exclaimed. "They are fraudulent audits. That's part of the big coverup. Now they're bringing in fraudulent, you know, people that aren't certified." "Was Cyber Ninjas certified?" Bannon interrupted to ask, referring to Arizona. "Yes," Lindell stated. "I believe they were, yes." "I think we've got to check that out," Bannon said doubtfully. "I'm not so sure about that." "Yeah, I don't know," Lindell admitted. "I don't know." Cyber Ninjas website does not mention CISSP certification.

