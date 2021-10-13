Capitol Rioter Admits To More Felonies During Bonkers Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 11:47 Hits: 4

Abraham Lincoln wisely said "He who represents himself has a fool for a client." This statement was proven true yet again during a completely bonkers bond hearing on Tuesday when one of the January 6th rioters decided to represent himself - and somehow managed to admit to not one, but TWO MORE FELONIES on the record. (insert Jim Carrey pulling his hair out gif here) WUSA9 reporter, Jordan Fischer, live-tweeted and wrote an article about the entire thing. It was BONKERS. As a bit of backstory, the judge had previously warned Fellows that "he could be opening himself up to perjury – or even obstruction of justice – charges if he testified on his own behalf, and that he would likely be going back to jail, regardless."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/capitol-rioter-admits-more-felonies-during