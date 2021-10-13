All The Warning Signs Are There For American Democracy, Authors Say

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, authors of How Democracies Die, told Anderson Cooper last night that Republicans are now an openly anti-democratic force that rejects electoral defeat. "What's interesting is that there have been other events like this in other countries. France in 1934, there was an attack on the parliament. the police fought the right-wing radicals off in that case. But six years later, democracy died in France. and part of it was there was an investigation, there was a committee that investigated that attack. and it was highly politicized. They never really fully came to terms with it, and this was a harbinger of things to come. Spain in 1981, there was an attempted coup where -- where soldiers came into the parliament as they were counting votes. transitions of power, always dangerous times. And at that moment, the establishment politicians, the king of Spain stood up and said this unacceptable, and Spanish democracy survived," Ziblatt said. "So how mainstream politicians and establishment figures respond to events like this determine our fate. And right now, looking where we are compared to other countries, it's not looking very promising." "I mean, that's terrifying that a lot of it depends, at a juncture like this, on what our political leaders choose to do. and that is -- I mean, that's pretty stunning," Cooper said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/all-warning-signs-are-there-american