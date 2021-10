Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 11:35 Hits: 5

The Biden administration has threatened to end Addis Ababa’s eligibility under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. Doing so would hurt the poor the most.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/10/13/ethiopia-agoa-trade-biden-abiy-dont-remove-eligibility/