Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 18:53 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that adding dental, hearing and vision benefits to Medicare in Democrats' social spending package is "not negotiable," drawing a firm line on an issue progressives have been championing."This to me is not...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/576394-sanders-expanding-medicare-benefits-not-negotiable-in-package