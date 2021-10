Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 6

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the two holdouts as Democrats and the White House try to reach a deal on a sweeping spending bill. But their policy demands may put them at odds.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/13/1044543025/united-against-higher-spending-centrist-democrats-dont-agree-on-what-to-cut-or-k