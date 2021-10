Articles

Two Democrats are not on board with President Biden's domestic agenda. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., may be at odds due to their own policy priorities for this package.

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045423624/2-senate-democrats-are-holding-up-bidens-spending-package-with-conflicting-deman