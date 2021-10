Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 23:27 Hits: 5

The bill heads off fiscal calamity and puts an end — for now — to tense negotiations over the federal debt limit.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045359655/house-debt-ceiling-vote-short-term