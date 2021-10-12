Psaki Mocks Ted Cruz: 'World-Renowned...Travel And Health Expert'

Articles

Tuesday, 12 October 2021

It's a well-known, scientifically-proven phenomenon that when you become a conservative, your sense of humor shrivels up and dies. Thankfully, the rest of us with brains can enjoy Jen Psaki's brutalizing Ted Cruz with her pointed sarcasm while humorless Emerald Robinson sits there fuming. Robinson asked, "What's the White House response to people who say vaccine mandates have reduced the workforce and contributed to this problem?" Psaki answered, "Well, I know world-renowned business, travel, and health expert Senator Ted Cruz has made that point, but I wouldn't say that that is widely acknowledged, or even echoed by business leaders who have implemented these mandates, by health experts who have conveyed the way to get out of the pandemic is to ensure we're doing exactly the steps the president has announced, and we're working to implement." DAMN. Usually when a fake reporter comes at her with a "some people say" framing, Psaki makes them squirm by simply asking them to name names. I guess today Psaki decided to shake things up and go after Cruz for sh*ts and giggles, and I gotta say, it works for me.

