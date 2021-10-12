The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jayapal Pushes For $3 Trillion: 'We Can Do All Of It'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington is urging her fellow congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden to agree on at least $3 trillion in safety-net and climate spending in their emerging reconciliation package, a push that comes as right-wing lawmakers are attempting to water down the package and strip it of key progressive priorities. "We have the House, Senate, and White House," Jayapal, the chair of the 96-member Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), tweeted late Sunday. "This is our opportunity to invest in child care, healthcare, climate action, paid leave, education, housing, and our roads." "We don't have to leave some of these popular things behind," she added. "We can do all of it."

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/jayapal-pushes-3-trillion-we-can-do-all-it

