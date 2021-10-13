Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Urging Civil War In Her Twitter Poll?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Yesterday, the congresswoman from Georgia, who boasts about being a “Proud American” and “100% Pro-Life” in her Twitter bio, sounded like she was neither when she asked her 449.2K followers to vote on whether America should have a “national divorce” “by R&D states.” Just a Member of Congress asking about breaking up the country pic.twitter.com/oJIHD5ydlo — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 12, 2021 HuffPost noted that a lot of people on Twitter think Greene is calling for a civil war. Even if it’s “only” a secession she wants, it’s horrifying to see a woman who swore an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution suggesting it should be overturned. But it’s somewhat reassuring to see the Twitter clapbacks she got: The US Constitution, 14th Amendment, Section 3 is now something that urgently needs to be applied to MTG. pic.twitter.com/9zrOAvdmWn — Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) October 12, 2021

