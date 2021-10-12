The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Business Owners Lied: UI Money Didn't Keep Workers Home

Many business owners, Republican governors, and plenty of media figures spent the late spring and the summer pushing the idea—let’s just call it a lie up front, shall we?—that increased unemployment benefits were keeping people from looking for work. Never mind all the data showing that the extra $300 a week in unemployment aid was having a negligible effect on job searching. Never mind the businesses that found that by offering increased pay, they could get tons of applicants. The story went that the federal government was giving lazy people enough money to sit home in comfort, so few people were interested in going out and making an honest wage. Well, the end of federal unemployment programs has punctured another giant hole in that story. 

