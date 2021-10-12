Ted Cruz, 'Proud Italian-American'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Monday was Columbus Day and right-wingers were crawling all over social media attacking anyone who calls out Columbus for killing thousands of native Americans. It's almost like a scene out of The Sopranos. Enter Senator Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz is a Cuban-American born in Canada, but like a good troll, Cruz claimed he's a "proud Italian-American." Say, what? 1/x In honor of Columbus Day, and as a proud Italian-American, I give you Reagan’s 1986 proclamation, reproduced in full.It’s tragic that young people aren’t taught this anymore.October 8, 1986By the President of the United States of America: https://t.co/OGpVno2Y7P — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2021

