Kimberly Guilfoyle Sets Her Webcam Filter To 'Mayonnaise'

Okay, in Kimberly Guilfoyle's defense, if Don Jr's mistress is going as Casper for Halloween, this is a #win. As the "National Finance Director for the Make America Great Again, Again PAC" and ooh where are the financials for THAT and how late will they file their records with the FEC once he announces his candidacy nevermind, Kimberly went on the REAL America's Voice network to push for election audits in all 50 states. If their experience with "forensic audits" is predictive, that means Trump will lose by an increased margin of about 15,000 votes, not factoring in the state legislatures figuring out how to pay for those audits. I guarantee you the cost will NOT be shouldered by the National Finance Director for the Make America Great Again, Again PAC, though! She even wants to audit the vote in Florida. Has she checked in with Ron DeSantis on that? Uh oh... https://t.co/3bpO76PVcY — digby (@digby56) October 12, 2021 But what's up with Kimberly's webcam? She clearly turned the Zoom face fix filter up to 11, and as a result, went TRANSPARENT on the television screen. Combined with the overwhelming black eye makeup, we've gotta go with "Halloween Costume audition."

