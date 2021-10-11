Politics Podcast: The Politics Of The Debt Ceiling

Articles

Last week, the Senate voted to temporarily raise the debt ceiling through early December, but the political conflict over a longer-term increase continues. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans will not increase the debt limit again and Democrats say they won’t raise it on their own through budget reconciliation. Not raising the debt ceiling would have catastrophic economic consequences.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the role of the debt ceiling in politics, why it exists in the first place, and the chances of it being abolished altogether. They also have a “good or bad use of polling” on the topic of death. Lastly, they talk about whether a recent Facebook hearing will lead to new regulations for the monolithic technology company.

