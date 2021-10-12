The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is Government About To Regulate Facebook?

Category: World Politics

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the debt ceiling’s role in politics, why the debt ceiling exists in the first place and the chances of it being abolished altogether. They also debate whether a study on death is a good or bad use of polling and consider whether a recent congressional hearing will lead to new regulations for Facebook.

