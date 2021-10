Articles

Then-President Donald Trump asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to investigate a truly wild conspiracy theory in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book, “Betrayal.”

