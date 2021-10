Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 17:40 Hits: 0

Donald Trump filmed a video for Capitol attacker Ashli Babbitt’s birthday, celebrating Babbitt’s life and saying “there was no reason Ashli should’ve lost her life that day” — while failing to describe Babbitt’s own actions, as part of a mob attack on the Capitol, that preceded her death.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/HQ9fqqaHj7o/trump-celebrates-ashli-babbitts-birthday-says-there-was-no-reason-for-her-death