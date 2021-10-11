John Eastman’s Employer Defends Blueprint For Pence To Steal Election For Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 20:24 Hits: 0

The Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank that ex-Trump legal adviser John Eastman works for as a senior fellow, on Monday defended Eastman’s memo to then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence that laid out how the latter could hijack the 2020 election certification process to keep Trump in power.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/caywbBopPI4/john-eastmans-employer-defends-blueprint-for-pence-to-steal-election-for-trump