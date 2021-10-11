Ted Cruz Invents Lie About Southwest Airlines' Cancellations

Articles

Ted Cruz purposely misrepresented a CNBC article on problems Southwest Airlines to attack vaccine mandates. Here is Leslie Josephs article that Cruz is lying about: Southwest Airlines shares slide after mass flight cancellations, carrier weighs more cuts For months Southwest Airlines has been suffering due to COVID, but here is the telling part of the article that Ted Cruz ignored. The weekend’s issues came amid speculation that they were driven by staff’s excessive sick calls tied to a federal vaccine mandate for government contractors that Southwest told employees this month it would enforce this fall. Southwest said that was “inaccurate” and “unfounded.” The airline, like some of its rivals, has been struggling with staffing shortfalls for months. Southwest and other carriers urged staff to take buyouts or leave during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, only to have demand bounce back faster than expected.

