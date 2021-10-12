The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California Looks To Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers And Leaf Blowers

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

No doubt Fox News and others of that ilk will be up in arms with this news, but for the rest of us who hate the noise and smell of these things it'll be a welcome relief. Then there's the matter of air pollution, where these small engine machinery causes as much smog-causing pollution in California as cars. The news report above is from 2017. So it's been a while in the making, and will still be more time as the ban doesn't go into effect until 2024. Source: LA Times SACRAMENTO — California will outlaw the sale of new gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers and chain saws as early as 2024 under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. The law requires all newly sold small-motor equipment primarily used for landscaping to be zero-emission — essentially to be battery-operated or plug-in — by that target date or as soon as the California Air Resources Board determined it is feasible. New portable gas-powered generators also must be zero-emission by 2028, which also could be delayed at the discretion of the state agency. Machinery with so-called small off-road engines also includes chain saws, weed trimmers and golf carts, all of which create as much smog-causing pollution in California as light-duty passenger cars, and reducing those emissions is pivotal to improving air quality and combating climate change, proponents of the law said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/california-looks-ban-gas-powered-lawn

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version