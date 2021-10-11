The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Naked Capitalism: Hospitals and doctors are waiting for billions of dollars in payments from major American health insurers. Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Democratic Party may finally put an end to the unbearable whiteness of being first that is the Iowa Caucus. Blue NC: Why would the North Carolina GOP want to investigate voting machines in Durham County? Well, if the hood fits… Mad Kane: An ode to debt ceiling hostage takers. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "I certainly don’t think any senators are rooting for a debt limit crisis that would put our full faith and credit at risk. So, I believe that every one of our colleagues wants this agreement to pass. That means every one of our colleagues should actually vote for it." (Mitch McConnell, July 31, 2019)

