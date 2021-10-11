Morning Joe Rips Steve Scalise For Refusal To Admit Trump Lost

Articles

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough shredded Steve Scalise this morning. "The big lie is alive and well among Republican leadership. Yesterday Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say the 2020 election was not stolen when pressed by Chris Wallace on Fox News on Sunday," Mika Brzezinski said. CHRIS WALLACE: Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump? SCALISE: Chris, I've been very clear from the beginning. If you look, a number of states did not follow their state's passed laws that governs the election for president. WALLACE: Do you think the election is stolen? Last time, I promise. Do you think the election is stolen or not? SCALISE: It's not just regulations, it's the states that did not follow law set by the Constitution they were supposed to follow. When you see Georgia is cleaning up their mess and people calling it Jim Crow law, that's a flat out lie. "It's unbelievable. It's really unbelievable. That's just sleazy. That really is sleazy, it's cynical, it's despicable, it's deplorable.

