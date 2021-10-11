Traitor Trump Eulogizes Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt

Articles

Monday, 11 October 2021

Ashli Babbitt breached the US Capitol on January 6 with other insurrectionists, making herself a target. She was eventually shot and killed by law enforcement when she refused to comply during the commission of a crime. On Sunday, Traitor Trump recorded a video message to her family that aired in Freeport, Texas, where family and friends of Babbitt commemorated what would have been her 36th birthday. Trump said, "Her memory will live on in our hearts for all time." "There was no reason Ashli should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family," Trump said. There is one certain move Trump will always make, and that is to highlight and promote any meme concocted from the fever swamps of QAnon and white supremacists. In July Trump held a presser and praised Babbitt on OANN. Rep. Paul Gosar was front and center with his love of Ashli. To deflect from their heinous acts of insurrection and treason, extreme right-wing networks OANN and Newsmax praised Babbitt as some sort of a martyr. Hence the former president, who tried to overthrow a free and fair election and eventually incited the illegal riot which Ashli Babbit participated in, pretended she was a heroine.

