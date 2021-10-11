Facebook Exec Says Use His Product 'In Moderation'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 15:55

Facebook exec Nick Clegg went full tobacco company on CNN's State of the Union Sunday. As several members of Congress pointed out last week, Facebook is now facing their "tobacco company" moment. Their product is harmful and addictive. They KNOW their product is harmful and they continued to find ways to make it more addictive. And here comes stage three: blame the user for having a personal problem if they can't quit. "I think it varies from person to person. It’s like everything good in life. I would do it in moderation," said Clegg. "I think everybody needs to decide, of course, for themselves, but it’s like everything that you enjoy. Do it in moderation, would be my personal suggestion, but that’s my general guide for many things in life.” The Facebook programmers designed their products to be addictive. But Clegg also suggested (ha) lawmakers need to act.

