Ryan Zinke's Montana 'Comeback' Is Straight Outta California

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 17:23 Hits: 4

Hey Montana voters, Trump's former Interior Secretary would like a US House seat, but he'd rather spend his TIME with his wife and his yacht in Santa Barbara, 'K? Politico reports that "As a candidate, Zinke already has his share of questions to answer: It’s been almost three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations, some of which were referred to the Department of Justice. But in Montana, perhaps the most acute question now is about exactly where he lives." ???? pic.twitter.com/IdosOneLDl — UH60 (@UH60Hawk) October 8, 2021 Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke found to have violated federal law with MAGA socks https://t.co/l1499OAR1W pic.twitter.com/d0Dy6JppYw

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/ryan-zinkes-montana-comeback-straight