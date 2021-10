Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 11:16 Hits: 4

Marking Indigenous Peoples' Day, tribes are calling on Congress to swiftly pass the infrastructure bill — which they say would begin to address historical inequities in Indian Country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1044973094/native-american-tribes-push-to-get-bidens-infrastructure-bill-passed