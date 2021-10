Articles

Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday reiterated her support for axing the debt ceiling days after 11 Republicans helped Democrats pass a two-month extension, following Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) backtracking from his brinksmanship on the debt ceiling in an offer to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

